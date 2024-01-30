'I don’t have to keep my feelings inside’ Glasshouses Primary School breakfast scheme toasting the worries away

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasshouses Community Primary School begins the day serving toast whilst asking children how they are feeling during ten minutes as they settle down to class.

Pupils have a chance to ‘check in’ and offload their worries, whilst others use new vocabulary to describe difficult emotions.

As parents rush to get children ready for the school run, with books and homework to remember as well as their own schedule, children can find themselves overwhelmed before they sit down to learn.

Glasshouse Community Primary School have found the breakfast scheme has had an immediate positive impact on the children as they begin the learning day.

Whilst it can be challenging to get children to eat breakfast, the last few years of rising food costs have taken a toll on parents struggling to provide for their families.

Darcy, aged 8, whose parents provided the bread, said: “You say how you're feeling, and if you’d like a check-in.

“It helps some who didn’t get anything to eat too.”

Another eager pupil said: “It makes me feel safe that I don't have to keep my feelings inside.”

Year's 4, 5, and 6 at Glasshouses Community Primary School enjoying ten minutes before class starts with a slice of toast.

Whilst another enjoying her toast said: “I love it because I can let my worries escape and focus better.”

Whilst some pupils said the introduction of toast in the morning removed their stress, others said they felt positive about knowing there would be someone to talk to, even if they did not currently need to.

One enthusiastic eight year old boy said: “Something actually gets done about it.

“One of the staff comes round to sit down to talk to you.

“It makes you feel better again, it really works!”

Whilst some children may not have issues at home, it can also be difficult to open up to parents feeling the pressure.

Nicola Thornber, executive headteacher, said: “It's not about whose family earns more, it's that next layer of who’s feeling the pinch.

“We might know everyone’s eaten but it's a relaxed ten minutes before we start.

“The last moments of the school run can be chaos, a mad dash to get shoes, coat, now, car!

“It’s hectic, so it's important to have transitional time to allow children to focus.

“It’s our fourth week and already staff are finding it’s made an impact.

“Parents are thanking us for encouraging them to talk about mental health.

“We all know it doesn't take much to get on the wrong foot, sometimes it's the little things that accelerate.

“Children have had a tough time over the last few years, it's a way to not overlook their wellbeing which can stunt their development and enjoyment.”

The school also created a calm space for pupils struggling with emotions whilst the space encourages pupils to respect others when experiencing difficulty.

Positive emotions boost adaptive learning strategies and perseverance, whilst negative emotions can lead to procrastination and reduced effort.

Mrs Thornber said: “If you’re not in the right frame of mind you won’t do well no matter what.

“It's about giving them life-long strategies.