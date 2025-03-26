‘I am incredibly proud’: Harrogate pupils shine with distinctions across the board in drama exams

Pupils at an independent school in Harrogate are celebrating after they were all awarded distinctions in their recent drama exams.

All 13 pupils at Belmont Grosvenor School who were entered for the LAMDA (The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art) exams were awarded the highest possible marks by the examiners – a clean sweep of distinctions.

Mr Dennis Maher, Drama teacher at Belmont Grosvenor School, is overjoyed with the results and extremely proud of all his pupils from the youngest in Year 1 to the oldest in Year 6.

All children at Belmont Grosvenor School enjoy specialist drama lessons from nursery upwards, and have opportunities to perform in regular concerts, assemblies, productions and events.

Skills are further developed in school extra-curricular clubs, including LAMDA.

Mr Maher said: "I am incredibly proud of our LAMDA students for their outstanding achievement in receiving distinctions across the board.

“Their hard work, dedication and passion for performance have truly paid off, and it is wonderful to see their confidence and skills flourish.

“Effective oral communication is a vital life skill, building confidence, and the ability to express ideas with impact.

“Our mission here at Belmont Grosvenor School is to help children build strong foundations to thrive in an ever-changing world and LAMDA provides students with the tools to develop these essential skills, fostering creativity, self-assurance, and a strong stage presence.

“Congratulations to all - your success is truly well deserved.”

Belmont Grosvenor School is holding it’s next Open Day on Wednesday, May 7 from 9.30am onwards, with an opportunity to view the drama department and have a chat with Headteacher Mrs Sian de Gracia.

To book and for more information, visit www.belmontgrosvenor.co.uk