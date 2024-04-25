Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hookstone Chase Primary School has appointed James Hughes as the new headteacher and Hannah Norton as the new deputy headteacher.

James has been holding the position of acting headteacher since October 2023.

He brings a wealth of experience in the education sector, having worked in primary schools for 18 years.

Before starting at Hookstone Chase Primary School, James held the position of deputy headteacher at Willow Tree Primary School for 13 years.

Mr Hughes said: “I am thrilled to become the new Headteacher at Hookstone Chase Primary School and am committed to unlocking the potential of every one of our young learners.

"Alongside Hannah and our talented staff team, we will nurture academic excellence and strengthen connections with our local community to cultivate a vibrant and diverse learning environment.”

Hannah joins the school from New Park Primary School, also in Harrogate, where she was assistant headteacher and special educational needs co-ordinator (SENCO).

Hookstone Chase Primary School is part of Northern Star Academies Trust, a partnership of 15 primary and secondary schools across North and West Yorkshire, five of which are in Harrogate.

Jenn Plews, CEO at Northern Star Academies Trust said: “We’re delighted to welcome both James and Hannah to their new roles at Hookstone Chase Primary School and to support them as they lead the school into this new chapter.

“As a growing Yorkshire Trust, we put people at the heart of everything we do and know that excellent education starts with excellent teachers.

"We take great pride in being able to provide career advancement prospects within our Trust partnership and are so pleased that both James and Hannah are taking the next step in their career at Northern Star.”

Hookstone Chase Primary School is looking for a volunteer governor to support the strategic leadership of the school.