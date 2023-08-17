Of 149 students, 82.5 per cent achieved grades A-B and 56.3 per cent grades A*-A, with 98 A* grades in total.

The top-performing student, Ben Statham, achieved five A* grades, with four students achieving four A*s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headmaster Jonathan Webb said that the grades were among the best the school has ever seen.

Students at Ripon Grammar School are celebrating after an outstanding set of record A-level results

He said: “I am absolutely delighted with this year’s results.

“Despite the national movement of grading down to 2019 levels, students at Ripon Grammar School have maintained overall results at last year's record of 82.5 per cent of all grades graded at A*-B.

“More than 56 per cent of results were at A*-A, which is a record result also in comparison with pre-pandemic results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While the national figure for A*-A has fallen from 45 per cent to 27 per cent, the school has maintained its high percentage of A*-A grades, which I think reflects the integrity of our procedures in previous years.”

As students collected results and celebrated their success, he added that most had secured their first-choice university courses, many at top Russell Group universities including Oxford and Cambridge.