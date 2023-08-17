News you can trust since 1836
“I am absolutely delighted” – Headteacher at Ripon Grammar School celebrates after outstanding A-level results

There were lots of happy faces at Ripon Grammar School today as pupils saw their hard work pay off with some outstanding A-level results.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Aug 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 16:23 BST

Of 149 students, 82.5 per cent achieved grades A-B and 56.3 per cent grades A*-A, with 98 A* grades in total.

The top-performing student, Ben Statham, achieved five A* grades, with four students achieving four A*s.

Headmaster Jonathan Webb said that the grades were among the best the school has ever seen.

Students at Ripon Grammar School are celebrating after an outstanding set of record A-level results
He said: “I am absolutely delighted with this year’s results.

“Despite the national movement of grading down to 2019 levels, students at Ripon Grammar School have maintained overall results at last year's record of 82.5 per cent of all grades graded at A*-B.

“More than 56 per cent of results were at A*-A, which is a record result also in comparison with pre-pandemic results.

“While the national figure for A*-A has fallen from 45 per cent to 27 per cent, the school has maintained its high percentage of A*-A grades, which I think reflects the integrity of our procedures in previous years.”

As students collected results and celebrated their success, he added that most had secured their first-choice university courses, many at top Russell Group universities including Oxford and Cambridge.

“My congratulations to all the students on another very successful year and a huge thank you to their hard-working and dedicated teaching staff.”

