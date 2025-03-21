Hundreds of university students to descend on Harrogate for National Darts Championships

Hundreds of university students will be heading to Harrogate this weekend for the National Darts Championships.

The University Darts UK Big Weekender will be hosted at the town’s Manhattan Snooker Club from Friday 21 till Sunday 23 March for the second year running.

Over 1000 students participate in the organisation, with leagues and events across the United Kingdom.

And now Harrogate will play centre stage to the University Darts UK biggest event of the year.

Kyle Mandell, President of University Darts UK, said: “We’re so glad to be back in Harrogate and the Manhattan Club, who were our excellent hosts last year and have pulled out all the stops for us this year too.

“The Big Weekender is our pinnacle event and we’re really excited to be welcoming well over 200 players to North Yorkshire this weekend.”

A total prize fund worth £6,000 is on offer for a series of events played across the three days, including singles, pairs and teams.

There will also be a women's national championships as part of an increased attempt to grow the women's game.

For more information, visit https://www.uduk.co.uk/