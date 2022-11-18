How North Yorkshire is mirroring the rising new face of women's football across the UK

The influence and growing popularity of football has contributed to empowering the attitudes of young women, Yorkshire is no exception but is firmly on the proverbial "band wagon".

The recent victory for the England women's team at this summer's European Championships has changed the landscape for girls up and down the country, and the appetite to activate clubs has rapidly spread across the Yorkshire Dales.

With five divisions now active in Ripon alone, small clubs scattered around the district are contributing to our local girls' physical and mental strength.

Joanne Martin playing in the 16-44 women's league.

Jo Martin was involved in founding the women's Ripon City AFC, inspiring young girls to play football free of stigma.

"There was no girls' football at school until the final years," she said.

"Still, my dad took me to join the five-a-side men's football during the holidays with my brother, but neither played for a club.

"I think there were times I felt awkward joining men's football because in my head, I didn't want to spoil their game, but I was never made to feel like that by the men."

Mixed team during the early 1990's, before girls teams were popular.

Could it be that girls are more likely to join games today with an uplifted perception that they can achieve the same skill level?

After a break mothering two children, Jo sought out to set up a group to generate interest. She set up a small group that eventually evolved to become the Ripon women's 11-a-side team that represents the city today.

There is no doubt that opportunities have more than doubled in Yorkshire, and girls even in rural towns have opportunities to be a part of their own club.

Jo said: "The benefits of playing football are huge! Not only developing skill, strength, agility and fitness but for everything else being part of a team brings.

"You become a group, a unit, you support and care for one another. You develop respect for yourself, your teammates, your opposition, your coaches, your supporters, your officials.

"You become confident and resilient. You work hard and try your best. You learn to succeed and fail, manage disappointment and excitement."

Jasmine Morris Football Development Officer and Deputy Safe Guarding Officer for North Riding County and Football Association summaries the changes perfectly.

“Within North Riding we have a seen an increase of females especially at the younger age wanting to participate in Football,” she said. “We have a number of programmes to support the increase in female participation from Weetabix Wildcats, SQUAD girls to Snickers Protein Just play and of course the traditional grassroots clubs.

"It all goes back to the saying of 'if I can see me, I can be me' and the amount of media coverage throughout and post euros has had a massive impact, with more and more clubs now wanting to provide female opportunities within their grassroots club or provision.