Young people from across the country will be travelling to Harrogate Convention Centre as 75 teams, some of them international, compete to become champions of the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (IET) FIRST® LEGO®

Taking place Saturday, April 22, youngsters aged from nine to 16 will showcase their skills in robotics, computer programming, teamwork, research, problem solving and communication in a challenge that gives students the opportunity to research, design and make prototype solutions to solve real world issues.

This year’s competition is called SUPERPOWERED℠ and is all about exploring how energy is sourced, transported and consumed around the world.

Teams are tasked with designing a solution to making the energy journey more efficient while having lots of fun.

The students have been experiencing working as an engineer over a period of several months in preparation.

The competition is designed to help students build important life skills and practical, hands-on experience that they can use throughout their studies and in their future careers such as teamwork, problem solving and innovation.

Lucy Owen, FIRST® LEGO® League Education Manager at the IET, said: “There is a great need for young people with STEM skills to fill the next generation of engineering roles.

"We are excited to see such bright young engineering minds coming to Harrogate.”