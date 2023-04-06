News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
44 minutes ago New Olaparib cancer drug offered on NHS in England and Wales
2 minutes ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
4 minutes ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
23 minutes ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
32 minutes ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of
41 minutes ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list

How LEGO® can help make world more energy-efficient in focus at Harrogate Convention Centre

Harrogate will host a giant battle of LEGO® to come up with ideas to create a more energy-efficient world in a major event later this month.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST

Young people from across the country will be travelling to Harrogate Convention Centre as 75 teams, some of them international, compete to become champions of the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (IET) FIRST® LEGO®

Taking place Saturday, April 22, youngsters aged from nine to 16 will showcase their skills in robotics, computer programming, teamwork, research, problem solving and communication in a challenge that gives students the opportunity to research, design and make prototype solutions to solve real world issues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year’s competition is called SUPERPOWERED℠ and is all about exploring how energy is sourced, transported and consumed around the world.

Young people from across the country will be travelling to Harrogate Convention Centre for the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (IET) FIRST® LEGO® competition.Young people from across the country will be travelling to Harrogate Convention Centre for the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (IET) FIRST® LEGO® competition.
Young people from across the country will be travelling to Harrogate Convention Centre for the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (IET) FIRST® LEGO® competition.
Most Popular

Teams are tasked with designing a solution to making the energy journey more efficient while having lots of fun.

The students have been experiencing working as an engineer over a period of several months in preparation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The competition is designed to help students build important life skills and practical, hands-on experience that they can use throughout their studies and in their future careers such as teamwork, problem solving and innovation.

Lucy Owen, FIRST® LEGO® League Education Manager at the IET, said: “There is a great need for young people with STEM skills to fill the next generation of engineering roles.

"We are excited to see such bright young engineering minds coming to Harrogate.”

The competition will be streamed live on the IET’s YouTube channel.

LegoYouTube