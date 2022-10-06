How Harrogate College hopes to play a part in shaping a better future for the town's economy

The college’s Employers’ Network – or HCEN – was set up to allow employers to have a direct influence on the courses and training provided by Harrogate College.

Now it is set to hold its annual meeting on Thursday 20 October and it is inviting businesses across the district to get involved and reap the benefits.

Open to prospective as well as existing members, the event will be a chance to hear about the progress HCEN has made over the past year, plus the rewards it offers.

Principal Danny Wild addressing guests at the launch of Harrogate College Employers' Network in 2021.

Attending businesses will also be able to tell Principal Danny Wild about what they would like to see from Harrogate College, its curriculum and the network going forward.

Mr Wild pointed to the success of the college’s Student Employment Programme, which aims to support the town’s hospitality sector, in particular.

"The annual meeting will be a great chance for employers to give us feedback, influence the education that is being delivered in the district, and shape our future workforce.

“Our Student Employment Programme, which we have just introduced, is a great example of how feedback from the network is leading to positive change.

"This flexible work arrangement allows employers to hire students with the skills they need directly from the college, on a part time basis that fits around their studies.

“We will be targeting this at some of Harrogate’s core industries, including hospitality and health and social care.”

The hope is that representatives from as many local businesses as possible will come along to the Harrogate College Employers’ Network annual meeting to discuss how the education can help them strengthen and future-proof Harrogate’s economy.