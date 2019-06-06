High speed karting fun

Over 30 daredevil pupils from a Cundall Manor school provided high octane entertainment for a large crowd of friends and family as the annual Go-Kart Race returned to the Ripon school.

Hundreds of spectators watched as the 26 homemade Go-Karts provide speed, theatre and spectacular crashes.

This year saw friends Hugo and Henry, retain the top spot on the podium for a second year running following a morning of fun and heart-stoppingly mad-cap racing.

The school has held the event for well over a decade and this year saw a range of innovative entries from its pupils including a modified wheelie bin, several smoke expelling entries and many more fantastically unique designs.

The winning entry came in the form of a crowd-pleasing theatrical adaptation which tackled the hill route posting a blistering time of 9.57 secs.

And the winner faced tough competition from runners up Noah and Andrew who posted superb times of 9.75 secs and 10.00 secs respectively.

Joint Head, Amanda Kirby, said: “The event is now a piece of our school’s unique tradition.

“We always look forward to the race and it is a great way to bring the Cundall community together and have some fun.”

Hundreds of parents, friends and family, cheered on the competitors as they descended the hill with a varying degree of success.

Marketing Manager, Paul Swalwell, added: “The event always attracts some fabulous designs and this year was no exception.

“Many of our pupils and their parents have been working on this for over half a year and it is wonderful to see their hard work pay off with such a fun event.”

“A huge well done to all.”