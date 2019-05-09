High School pupils rock production

Students at Wetherby High School rocked n rolled their way to theatrical acclaim from parents and teachers during foot-tapping performances of Queen and Ben Elton musical We Will Rock You.

The show, telling the story of Galileo and Scaramouche lost in a post rock world, was produced after six months hard work with an all-star cast of Year 7-10s and was a sell-out.

The audience for the matinee performance were invited from the Care Homes in the area and Martin House Hospice.

Over 60 people attended, many using wheelchairs, and were entertained with an exhilarating performance.

Refreshments were served during the interval and the appreciation of the performance was expressed both on the afternoon and through letters since received. One of the Activities Co-ordinators wrote: “Just dropping you an email to say a big thank you for inviting us to your performance of We Will Rock You.

“We all thought it was amazing. The students and staff have obviously worked really hard to put on a fabulous show.”

The following evening a performance for parents, staff and governors played to a packed house.

A school spokesman said: “This was a performance that sent the audience home singing along to Queen and delighting in the huge talent they had just witnessed across all year groups.

“The lead performances required huge amounts of dialogue to be learnt.

“Rehearsals had taken place after school and in the holidays. The time and effort which had gone into the production certainly paid off and the singing and dancing was excellent.

“Together with a fantastic staff and students live band it was a night that will last long in the memory of the audience and for a lifetime for those taking part.”

Drama teacher and show director Rachel Wood added: “I am really proud of the entire cast, putting so much of their time and effort to ensure a fantastic show.

“It was a brilliant opportunity for the students to perform to such a large audience and they really enjoyed being up on stage.”

Amy Bower play Galileo in the show and addded: “Being in We Will Rock You this year has genuinely been an incredible experience.

“I know it’s a cliché but I really feel like I’ve grown a lot from the production: I’m definitely more confident, and I even had to dance a little!

“All the teachers and cast members involved put in so many hours of rehearsal, so it was amazing to feel it pay off on the night.

“I’ve absolutely loved working with everyone for the past six months and really couldn’t ask for a better group of people to share them with.

“There’s been a lot of tears and stress along the way but there’s been so much fun too. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”