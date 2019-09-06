High school celebrates GCSE exam results grades

A third of all students at Nidderdale High achieved at least one grade 7-9 in their GCSEs.

Joe Webb, Molly Howard, Amy Robertshaw and Hannah Reinsch achieved 44 of the top Grades 7-9 between them. Joe achieved an impressive nine Grade 9s and Molly gained eight Grade 9s and three Grade 8s.

Joe said: “I am thrilled with my results and so grateful to all the teachers who helped me along the way.

“I really appreciate all the effort that went into preparing us for every aspect of the exams, and the support given to us throughout the exam season.”

The girls said they were all very pleased with their results and Molly and Amy are looking forward to studying Maths at Sixth Form.

Headteacher Kath Jordan said: “It is a real privilege to lead a school where we can know our students so well, sharing in their successes and helping them to overcome any challenges they may face.

“I am enormously proud of the staff team and the contribution they have made to the lives of our students, which goes well beyond the exam results they have helped them to achieve.”

The school is again celebrating the outcomes of their successful ongoing partnership with Nidderdale Visual Arts, which sees a group of students studying for GCSE Art, Craft and Design by working with professional craftspeople at Number 6 Gallery each week. This year’s cohort achieved an impressive 100 per cent pass rate.

The Headteacher added: “We are delighted to be so well supported by our local community and are grateful to Nidderdale Visuals Arts for helping us to run this unique course, providing unforgettable experiences as well as unbeatable results for our young people.”