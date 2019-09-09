Here are 30 pictures of new school starters in the Harrogate district over the years
It's that time of year again - children are going back to school after the summer holidays and some are starting school for the very first time.
Take a look through 30 pictures of new school starters over the years in the Harrogate district.
1. Spofforth CE Primary School
New starters in 2012.
jpimedia
2. Oatlands Community Infant School
New starters in 2012.
jpimedia
3. Darley Community Primary School
New starters in 2012.
jpimedia
4. Beckwithshaw Community Primary School
New starters in 2012.
jpimedia
