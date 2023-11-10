Help highly-respected Harrogate charity celebrate 20 incredible years by supporting its anniversary gala dinner

It’s been a very special year for highly-respected Harrogate charity Wellspring Therapy and Training, which offers friendly and affordable counselling – and it is set to mark its 20th anniversary shortly with a special Gala Dinner.

Now facing unprecedented demand for its services in the midst of a mental health crisis, Wellspring is holding a fundraising dinner on Friday, November 17 to mark this significant birthday.

Taking place at the Crown Hotel, there are still a limited number of tickets available for an event which will see Nick Hancock of Your Harrogate conducting the charity auction and the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, Clare Granger, among the guests.

Emily Fullarton, the executive director of Wellspring, said: “This is a very special year for us.

Harrogate charity's 20th anniversary - Emily Fullarton, the executive director of Wellspring, with the Rt Rev Nick Baines, Bishop of Leeds, who is the patron of Wellspring (Picture contributed)

"Our Gala Dinner will celebrate how a small local charity has survived and thrived during the past 20 years and how we have tackled the problem of increasing poor mental health, anxiety and depression, which threatens to overwhelm the NHS.

"We are proud of what we have achieved and look forward to building on this during the next 20 years.

"The gala dinner will also be a chance to raise much-needed funds to help us tackle the challenges ahead.

"I would like to thank all our sponsors, whose generosity has been truly amazing.”

The gala dinner’s main sponsors are leading Yorkshire property consultancy North Residential: insurance services company ABIS; the Crown Hotel in Harrogate; Artus Digital Marketing; and H&A Bathing in Brands.

Wellspring was originally set up in 2003 by founding director Elaine Wainaina as a Christian-based organisation to help those struggling with anxiety and depression.

The demand for Wellspring’s services meant the charity had to move initially into a terraced house in Prospect Road, Starbeck, and then into nearby St Andrew’s Vicarage, which was bought for them by the Bramall Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, post-Covid, the demand for its services has intensified further while the NHS is more stretched than ever.