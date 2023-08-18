Headteacher at Rossett School in Harrogate praises students’ achievements after excellent A-level results

Tim Milburn said 21 per cent of Rossett School’s A-level students had gained A* to A grades, with 38 per cent getting grades A* to B.

Students had also achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in their BTECs, with 78 per cent graded at Distinction*, Distinction or Merit.

He said: “We’re seeing similar results to those of 2019, which reflects the national picture and is remarkable given what these students have faced over the last three-and-a-half years.”

Amber Munns, Jessica Street and Meghan Handley of Rossett School in Harrogate celebrating their A-level results

Mr Milburn said the vast majority of students had achieved the grades they needed to pursue their desired next steps either at university, further study elsewhere, or in their chosen professions.

Around 60 per cent of Rossett School’s students will be going on to university, studying a range of subjects from STEM and medicine to international business, the arts, languages, journalism and musical theatre.

Fifteen per cent of students, meanwhile, will be pursuing an apprenticeship, while twelve per cent are going into employment.

And 13 per cent will be taking a gap year or deferring a university place.

Mr Milburn added: “We are so proud of all our students – they have shown resilience and versatility in navigating the challenges of the last few years, and their fantastic results are thoroughly deserved.”

Among the outstanding individual results were several students who achieved three or more A* or A grades.

Kenneth Burt achieved an A* in Maths and Japanese and A grades in Chemistry and Further Maths, as well as an A in Physics AS Level.

Beth Cannings gained A’s in Biology, Chemistry and Maths, along with an A in an EPQ (Extended Project Qualification, equivalent to half an A Level), cementing her place at Lancaster University to study medicine.

Jamie Tucker is set to study Biochemistry at Birmingham University after achieving an A* in Biology and A grades in Chemistry and Maths.