Headteacher at Harrogate village school says new Ofsted report shows it is ‘moving forward positively’

Headteacher Miss Victoria Kirkman said of The Beckwithshaw School Monitoring visit report: "We are delighted with the outcome of the recent Ofsted monitoring visit at Beckwithshaw which recognises the significant and rapid school transformation since the previous inspection.

"This, coupled with the success of the Ripley monitoring visit in November, evidences that these previously 'Inadequate' schools are now moving forward positively.

"This is due to the hard work of all stakeholders in working together to ensure future success of the school and the life chances of children in the federation.

"We now continue focus on the next visit and continue our relentless drive for further school improvement."

Beckwithshaw School is part of a federation with the primary schools in Ripley and Kettlesing.

Ripley was also judged 'inadequate in November 2021 but had an Ofsted Monitoring Visit in December 2022 which was hugely positive.

Beckwithshaw received an 'Inadequate' rating from Ofsted in December 2021.

With the inadequate rating came an Academisation order from the DfE.

The school had an Ofsted monitoring visit in January.

Although the previous judgement cannot be changed, the school says it eagerly awaits another visit where the judgement can be subject to change.

What Ofsted said: Beckwithshaw School Monitoring visit report extracts"Since joining the school, you have taken swift and effective action to make improvements."You have a strong understanding of the benefits and challenges facing small schools.

"You have put clear, decisive plans in place, which set out ambitious and realistic targets for future improvement.'"Your determination to swiftly put in place a curriculum for all subjects has ensured that teachers are now supported to plan for learning in mixed-age classes.'

'"You have put a carefully planned programme of professional development in place for all staff."You utilise expertise from within the federation of schools and from external sources effectively.'

