Head teacher 'delighted' as Ofsted inspectors rate St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Tadcaster 'good' for overall effectiveness

By Dominic Brown
Published 20th Mar 2025, 10:00 BST

A primary school in Tadcaster has been praised by Ofsted as a place where pupils “are keen to do well”.

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School and Nursery, on Station Road, has been rated “good” for overall effectiveness after being visited by inspectors in January.

In their report, inspectors highlighted the “calm and encouraging staff” and praised the children, who are “motivated by the rewards the new behaviour approach offers” and “understand that everyone should be treated with respect”.

Inspectors said that children at the school engage effectively in their lessons, and are “well supported to access the curriculum”.

Head teacher Emma Ronicle with pupils at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School and Nursery in Tadcaster
Head teacher Emma Ronicle with pupils at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School and Nursery in Tadcaster

Staff make sure that pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), have access to a wide range of experiences, which allow them to develop their talents and maximise their potential.

Giving her reaction to the Ofsted report, head teacher Emma Ronicle thanked families, children, governors and staff for their support.

She said: “Our St Joseph’s family has worked tirelessly to build a learning environment where every child is loved and nurtured, in order to give our children the very best start in life.

“We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised our efforts, and we are very proud to have achieved a good rating. This recognises the significant improvement that has been made in all areas of our school.

“This has been a team effort, and I am incredibly thankful to everyone who has contributed to the success of our school.

“Our families often describe St Joseph’s as a ‘lovely little family’.

“With the support of our families, governors, academy trust and staff, we can ensure our wonderful children access the educational journey they deserve.”

