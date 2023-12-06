Harrogate's new trend for walking to school is boosted by headteacher, pupils and parents
Christopher Harrison of Oatlands Infant in Harrogate said the school loves to lead the way on providing opportunities for its pupils and the broader community to be active and healthy.]
"Walking to and from school is a simple way to keep fit,” he said.
“With increases in childhood obesity alongside increasingly complex mental health challenges for children, keeping active is a vital for a healthy lifestyle.
"To celebrate our journey towards being healthier and more sustainable, the school took part in a recent Zero Carbon Harrogate Walk to School Day.
A member of the Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust family, Oatlands Infant School already encourages many of its children to walk, cycle or scoot to school.
Many parents and pupils at Oatlands take advantage of the local Park and Walk schemes at Hornbeam Park and Marks and Spencer on Leeds Road.
Oatlands Infant School’s recent participation in Walk to School Day saw pupils joined by Harrogate Town FC’s Harry Gator, the Harrogate Zero Carbon team and Liberal Democrat councillor Chris Aldred.
A Creating Active Schools (CAS) school, Oatlands is working on new ways to boost health and wellbeing.
Mr Harrison said: "We are currently planning to introduce den building, large construction and scooters into our main playground, as well as the development of a community sensory garden and allotment.”