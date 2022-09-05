Harrogate’s Hookstone Chase Primary School appoints new headteacher

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Cooper steps into the school’s top job this week joining from All Saints' Primary School in Ilkley where he spent three years as deputy headteacher.

Mr Cooper moved to Harrogate from London in 2005 and has since developed his career in North Yorkshire, with short periods teaching in New Zealand and as a music specialist.

Mr Cooper said: “It’s a great privilege to have been asked to lead Hookstone Chase Primary School.

Hookstone Chase Primary School has appointed Joe Cooper as their new headteacher

"We have a proud history as an inclusive school for all children – with space for everyone to grow and develop their knowledge, skills and abilities.

“Straight away this term we will be opening a brand new outdoor play and learning area for our youngest children who are just joining us.

"We are a school that is investing in the future.”

Craig Goold, chair of the school’s local governing body, added: “Joe has hit the ground running and it’s going to be a busy year ahead.

"Joe has a huge amount of energy and drive and we are definitely a school that is going places in 2023.”

Hookstone Chase Primary School is part of the Northern Star Academies Trust, which includes four other Harrogate schools.

Jenn Plews, Northern Star Academies Trust Chief Executive, said: “It’s great to have Joe on board.

"Joe has really embraced our Trust’s deep commitment to sustainability, the environment and outdoor learning.