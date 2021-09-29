Harrogate's Ashville College opens its doors at first Open Day in two years

Rhiannon Wilkinson joined Ashville College at the beginning of the academic year

Taking place on Saturday 2nd October between 1:30pm and 4pm, it will be the opportunity for prospective pupils, their parents and siblings, to meet Rhiannon Wilkinson, who joined the College at the beginning of the academic year as its eleventh and first female Head.

Mrs Wilkinson will give an address at 2.45pm and others will be giving presentations during the course of the afternoon including Elspeth Fisher, Acting Head of Ashville’s Prep School; the Heads of School (Sixth Form Head Prefects); and the new Assistant Head: Head of Sixth Form, Leanne Norton.

Mrs Wilkinson said: "This is our first full open day in two years, so we are very much looking forward to meeting our prospective pupils and their families and showing off our facilities.

Ashville College was founded in 1877 and is a leading independent day and boarding school for boys and girls aged two to 18 years old

"This will be a chance for those unfamiliar with Ashville, and what it has to offer children aged two to 18, to explore our superb 64 acre campus, and meet and speak with Heads of Department and current pupils."

The talks will begin at 2pm, while tours of the College, led by the 'Red Ties', Sixth Form Prefects, will start at 1:30pm and run throughout the afternoon.

The tour route will feature the Music and Drama block, Sixth Form Centre, Sports Centre and Elmfield Block classrooms.

Refreshments will be served in a marquee, due to the dining room currently undergoing a £1m refurbishment.

To book a place at the Open Day, being held from 1:30pm till 4pm on Saturday 2nd October, visit https://www.ashville.co.uk/ashville-college-open-day/