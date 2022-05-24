Harrogate's Ashville College celebrates Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with garden party

Hundreds of pupils, parents, staff, friends, and alumni attended the event and were entertained by the world-renowned Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band.

The band, which has a worldwide following, shared the musical stage with Ashville’s own Soul Band and Junior and Piccolo Choirs, under the direction of the College’s Director of Music, Miss Anna Wilby, and the Music department.

Staged by the New Friends of Ashville, the College’s parents’ association, the afternoon also featured traditional sports day games plus a couple of unusual ones - welly wanging and space hopper racing – a Pimms and mocktail bar, tombola, face painting, craft stall, and The Woodland Trust stand.

A traditional cream tea was also served throughout the afternoon.

Rhiannon Wilkinson, Head of Ashville College, said: “Because the school will be on half-term holiday during official celebrations, we brought our Platinum Jubilee party forward so the whole College community could attend.

“It was a lovely afternoon, really well attended, and my thanks go to those who organised the garden party, and to the Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band and our own musicians and singers for entertaining us so royally.”