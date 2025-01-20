Harrogate village primary school that ‘feels like family’ praised by Ofsted following recent inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and pupils at Hampsthwaite Church of England Primary School are celebrating the ‘wonderful outcome’ of its recent Ofsted inspection.

The inspection, which took place in early December, was completed under the recently revised Ofsted framework which has removed the use of grades for overall effectiveness from their graded inspections.

In the report, inspectors noted that it ‘is a school where the pupils are placed at the heart of everything’.

They praised pupils’ behaviour and attitudes to learning, which were rated as 'outstanding’.

The report said: “Strong, nurturing and positive relationships ensure that pupils feel happy and safe.

"Staff care deeply for the pupils and know all the children and families well.”

Feedback from parents celebrated these relationships saying, ‘this isn’t just a school, it’s a family’.

The school’s values of belief, respect, friendship, support and creativity are lived and breathed by pupils and adults alike and the academic strengths of the school for all year groups were highlighted throughout the report.

Inspectors also identified the ‘outstanding’ provision for early years where ‘children benefit from exciting and engaging activities both indoors and outdoors’.

The report also acknowledges the priority given to engaging students in reading including the incentives of raffle prizes for those who read widely and often, a Reading River pathway and regular ‘Big Reads’ where parents are invited in to promote their love of literature with the students.

The inspectors added: “The curriculum is broad and ambitious for all pupils.

"Teachers work closely with the families of pupils with SEND to put effective support in place.

"The school has provided effective training to support staff’s expertise in delivering the curriculum in English and Mathematics.”

According to the inspector’s findings, the school also holds a special place in the community.

Mrs Amy Ross, who has been Headteacher at the school since September 2019, said: “I am so proud of everyone at Hampsthwaite Church of England Primary School and I am thrilled that our school has been recognised as having exceptional strengths, which include ensuring that we provide the best possible foundation for our youngest children.

"We are also a proud member of Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust whose mission is ‘Ambition, Learning and Enrichment for All’ and this was noticed by the inspectors.

"We have an inspiring team of staff and pupils at school who work tirelessly together to enable our children to flourish and I am delighted that the inspectors were able to recognise this.”

Jane Goodwin, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Causeway School Trust, added: “This Ofsted outcome is testament to the strong ambition and engagement of children, staff and families – a school where the pupils are placed at the heart of everything.

"Recognition of early years and behaviour and attitudes as outstanding is a real accolade to the quality of provision in school, complemented by the fantastic offer for personal development, quality of education and leadership.

"Hampsthwaite Church of England Primary School is a great example of a school flourishing within its village community.”