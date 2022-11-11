Harrogate village primary school celebrates 'good' rating after latest Ofsted inspection

Pupils at Birstwith CE School celebrate their school receiving a 'good' rating after an Ofsted inspection last month.

Birstwith CE School received the rating after an Ofsted visit last month.

In addition, the other school in the collaboration, Admiral Long CE School at Burnt Yates, also received a ‘Good’ rating from ‘Requires Improvement’ in July.

"We are delighted that our hard work has been recognised, ”said Miss Victoria Kirkman, who is executive headteacher at Birstwith and Admiral Long schools.

“Since September 2021 there has been significant work undertaken at Birstwith School by all stakeholders to ensure the children are happy, safe and secure,”

"The areas of improvement include health and safety, safeguarding, the quality of the curriculum and provision for special educational needs or disability (SEND) pupils.

"As as a Church of England school, we are proud that it was recognised that, “a Christian ethos is at the heart of this school””.

The report highlighted one area for improvement – “leaders should ensure that the curriculum is sufficiently challenging” – which Miss Kirkham said the school was working to address.

"There is always an area to continue to develop,” she said.

"However we had already identified this and already have plans in place to address – the focus being our ‘most able pupils’.”

As well as Birstwith and Admiral Long, Miss Kirkman is also executive headteacher at Ripley, Beckwithshaw, Kettlesing schools where she is pleased to say there have also been significant and rapid, positive improvements.