Harrogate Town AFC announces new partnership with local high school to launch new Football Academy

Harrogate Town AFC has announced a new partnership with Rossett School, that will see it become the home of their new Football Academy.

The Harrogate Town Football Academy will offer quality coaching and a games programme, run by Harrogate Town staff on the same campus as their education provision - playing their home games on the 3G at Rossett School and competing in a competitive league from the 2025/26 season.

Players will study as a Rossett School student working towards a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport.

This will give them the equivalent UCAS points as three A-levels required for university, if they consider this as an option in the future.

This development forms part of the club’s new Youth Development Strategy, with further plans to be revealed in the coming months as they aim to create more opportunities for local talented young players towards their dream of a professional playing career, with a realistic pathway into the first team squad.

Dave Riley, Operations Director at Harrogate Town, said: “We’ve had amazing success through our Academy team since its formation four seasons ago and the young talented players coming through have been a credit to themselves and our club.

“As a growing and evolving club looking towards the future, we wanted to focus more on local talent whilst ensuring that a pathway remains from them starting out through our Player Development Centre, all the way through to first team level football.

“We have a great partnership with Rossett School and we are excited about working together to further strengthen our partnership, with Headteacher Tim Milburn influential in the whole process.

“It’s a fantastic facility and we are really proud to call Rossett School the home of the Harrogate Town Football Academy where we hope to develop young students into well rounded players and people.”

Richard Jones, Academy Manager, added: “It has been important that we have a provision in place to continue the development of an U18/U19s football programme, to maintain a transition from the APDC and external U16 footballers for those that want to continue their studies.

“The Harrogate Town Football Academy programme will be worked around a bespoke education timetable to enable players to complete full-time education in the subject they enjoy, at the same time as continuing with their football development.

“The partnership we have set up with Rossett School will also give options to study Further Education in other subject areas - these will be agreed on a case-by-case basis - which will be a new avenue for us, so although the BTEC course will be specifically designed around the football programme it is encouraged for all applicants to get application forms in even if they want to study towards different courses at Rossett, as these can also be considered.”

Tim Milburn, Headteacher at Rossett School, said: “Rossett School is really proud to partner with Harrogate Town AFC.

“By working together, we now offer a pathway for young people to pursue their dreams of professional football, whilst learning, training and playing at great campus.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the next generation to Rossett School and are excited to see their successes in the classroom and on the pitch.”

Applications are now open and you can be submitted by clicking HERE.

For more information, you can email [email protected]