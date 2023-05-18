Harrogate theatrical events company to launch new music festival in Knaresborough with N-Trance

Organised by Enchantica, a creative theatrical events company based in Harrogate with the heart of their work deeply rooted in the community and helping people shine bright, the new event is set to be a huge end of the summer holidays celebration and a fabulous fundraiser for our local community.

Enchanticas’s Summer Fest will be held on September 2 from noon to 10pm at Conyngham Hall Park in Knaresborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main festival stage will feature a fun daytime line-up with lots of special guests and performances including DJ Dent, DJ Rory Hoy, 90s tribute band Rock The 90’s – plus a headline performance from N-Trance.

Harrogate Enchantica’s director Suzie Vaughan.

Enchantica’s director Suzie Vaughan said: “Events that make a difference are what we specialise in.

"We bring wishes to life and help people shine bright and doing this whilst supporting our community really is the icing on the cake.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzie and the team at Enchantica's are busy working away on the Summer Fest event design to bring the magic to life.

Tickets will be on sale the first week in June and every ticket purchaser will be given the opportunity to choose one of the partnered schools or learning organisations to donate part of their ticket cost, too.

There will also be lots of fun fundraising activities that families can enjoy on the day hosted by the local schools and learning organisations involved.

After the huge success of Enchantica's Masked Ball fundraiser earlier this year, Enchantica’s have been inundated with requests from other school fundraising groups and charities on how they can potentially help them, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The masked ball hosted by Enchantica’s at The Cedar Court Hotel earlier this year raised more than £6,000 for the Oatlands Infants Playground fund and the team at Enchantica’s are now excited to be launching their next new 2023 fundraising initiative to help even more schools.