Harrogate swimmer wins gold at the Swim England National Summer Meet

Jacob Brown, who is a member of Tadcaster Swimming Club, was one of more than 1,400 able bodied and para-swimmers from across the country competing in the five-day event held at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge International Sports Centre.

The 15-year-old came first out of a field of ten in the men’s 200m individual medley, finishing in a time of two minutes and 14.63 seconds, half a second quicker than his nearest rival.

He also clinched silver in the men’s 200m backstroke with a time of two minutes and 15.28 seconds.

Ashville College pupil Jacob Brown has picked up a gold medal at the National Summer Meet

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These latest podium finishes come on the back of him also claiming fourth place in the 50m backstroke at the British National Swim Championships.

In addition, he recently won a bronze medal in the National Biathle Final in the Under 17 category.

This achievement has secured him a place in the British Pentathlon squad and will see him and his teammates heading to Madeira this October for the World Championships, where Jacob has been selected for both the individual and team competitions.

Sally Warren, Ashville College’s Director of Sport, said: “Winning gold and silver at Swim England’s National Summer Meet is a terrific achievement for Jacob, and certainly bodes well for future competitions.