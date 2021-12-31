Harrogate staff help young carers enjoy Santa steam train trip and festive treat

Harrogate help - Young carers on their Christmas trip on the Embsay & Bolton Abbey Santa Steam Train.

The young carers met Santa and his elves on the Embsay and Bolton Abbey Steam Railway, and then had a festive tea at Billy Bob’s.

Colleagues at the Society’s branch on Oxford Street in Harrogate, nominated Carers’ Resource for a donation of £1,131 from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation, which paid for the young carers to go on the day out.

The building society’s customers also donated presents for them.

Carers’ Resource, a charity that gives emotional and practical support to young and adult carers in Bradford, Harrogate and Craven districts, organised the trip.

Linda Hall, Young Carer Worker at Carers’ Resource, said: "The young carers had a fabulous day out, giving them a fun break from their caring role and helping them to have a magical festive experience.

“We’re very grateful to the Harrogate branch of Yorkshire Building Society and their customers for supporting young carers.”

Sarah Ross, customer consultant at the Harrogate branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We are proud to be able to support Carers’ Resource with this donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation. The work that they are doing to support young people and adults within the community is providing a real benefit to their lives.

“We’d also like to thank our customers and the members of the public that have contributed to our collection for the charity which will enable them to provide gifts for the young carers this Christmas.”

Young carers can be put in touch with Carers’ Resource by a family member, teacher, GP or other professional, or they can get in touch themselves.