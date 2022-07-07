Harrogate specialist college receives £1,000 donation thanks to Persimmon Homes

Henshaws Specialist College will invest its £1,000 cash funding from the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme into new software to help give its students a voice.

The college, for young people aged 16 to 25 living with a disability, aims to empower students to progress, inspiring them to live the life they want.

Gemma Young, Fundraising Manager for Henshaws Specialist College, said: “We are thrilled to be receiving Persimmon’s donation.

Henshaws Specialist College will invest £1,000 into new technology thanks to the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme

"We have helped students find their voice when they thought they couldn’t communicate, take steps when it was thought they would always be wheelchair users and find employment when no one thought it possible.

“This donation will fund additional Grid 3 technology which transforms a regular computer into a communication tool controlled by touch, switch, eye gaze and pointing devices.

“Many of us take this everyday interaction for granted but for our students, it completely transforms their lives giving them the ability to communicate.”

As part of the Persimmon Homes Community Champion scheme, each month the house builder donates up to £64,000 to good causes across the United Kingdom, including up to £2,000 in the Yorkshire region.

Scott Waters, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, added: “It is pleasing to have such transformational settings, like Henshaws Specialist College, supporting our younger generations.

“We are delighted to enhance their educational and supportive programs.”