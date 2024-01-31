Harrogate sixth form 'incredibly proud' of students after 18 receive offers of places at Oxford and Cambridge
In what has been hailed as a “bumper year”, St Aidan’s and St John Fisher Associated Sixth Form is celebrating 18 Oxbridge offers for places in September 2024 for their Year 13 students.
A spokesperson from the Associated Sixth Form said: “We are incredibly proud of our Sixth Form students as they receive university and apprenticeship offers, secure employment and plan gap years.
"Congratulations to 18 current Year 13 students from the Associated Sixth Form who have received offers of places at Oxford and Cambridge.
"All our Oxbridge applicants deserve to be commended for their academic focus and commitment they showed throughout this demanding process.
"They are a credit to all those who have inspired and supported them.”
Students in the Associated Sixth Form received nine offers from each university.
Cambridge offers
Jerram Bishop, SA, Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology, Joseph Bunkle, SA, Geography, Ethan Cowell, SA, Engineering, Harry Edmonson, SA Natural Sciences, Lizzy Gibbin, SA, HSPS, Leah Helm, SA, Natural Sciences, George Papadopoullos, SA, Natural Sciences, Theo Simpson, SA, Natural Sciences.
Oxford offers
Peter Abeyawardene SA, Chemistry, Katie Ball, SJF, Engineering, Emilia Dorojan SJF, Biomedical Sciences, Eabha Ganavaghan, SJF, PPE, Oscar Gouldson, SA, Physics, Jamie Green, SA, PPE, Phoebe Hartley, SA, Biology, Stanley King, SA, Economics and Management and Maddy Wilson, SA, French.
The Associated Sixth Form was created in 1973 as a venture in ecumenical education.