Harrogate secondary school thrilled to be rated in top 40 in UK's top 200 table for sport

St Aidan’s Church of England High School, which is located on Oatlands Drive in Harrogate, has been placed number 33 in the top 200 Sporting Schools 2022 table.

Compiled by School Sport Magazine, the UK's only publication dedicated to celebrating sport in schools, the list is based on performances in up to 20 different sports.

After hearing the news, John Strover, head of PE at St Aidan’s, a mixed Church of England secondary school and sixth form with academy status, paid tribute to the hard work of teachers and staff.

Pupils at St Aidan’s Church of England High School celebrate the Harrogate school's strong showing in the top 200 Sporting Schools 2022.

“We are really proud of our staff and students to have come 33rd in this list," he said.

"Although it is not the only or most important metric to be measured by it is great for the student’s performances in national competitions to be recognised.

"To be able to reach this level of performance while still maintaining an inclusive extra-curricular programme accessed by so many students is testament to the hard work by all the students and the staff involved in the extra curricular programme.”

This year's top 200 table is only the second time the list has included both independent and state schools together.

Reaching the top 30 puts the school in the top 1% of the country’s state or independent sporting schools while to feature in the top 100 puts it in the top 3%.