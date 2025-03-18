Harrogate secondary school squash team crowned national champions after thrilling tournament victory

The Key Stage 4 squash team at St Aidan’s Church of England High School are celebrating after being crowned National Champions.

Competing against some of the country’s most prestigious schools at Edgbaston Priory Squash Club, the boys showed remarkable skill, determination, and resilience throughout the tournament.

The road to victory began with a dominant 5-0 win over Berkhamsted School in the quarter-finals, setting the tone for the challenges ahead.

The semi-final against Wycliffe College was an epic battle, with the team digging deep to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory.

This hard-fought triumph propelled them into the final against Epsom College, where they once again showcased their tenacity and talent, emerging victorious with another 3-2 win to claim the national title.

Adam Smith, Jack Leonard, Joe Thompson, Thomas Brook and Archie King each played a crucial role in this historic success.

Mr Strover, Director of Learning for Health and Wellbeing at St Aidan’s Church of England High School, said: “This is the first time we have been crowned National Champions – an achievement made even more remarkable given the high calibre of opposition.

"To triumph against some of the best private schools in the country is a testament to the incredible talent, teamwork, and dedication of our players.”

Mrs Dover, Headteacher St Aidan’s Church of England High School, added: “I am so proud of these students and their incredible win.

"Being a St Aidan’s student means being encouraged to live life in all its fullness, and the dedication of all our staff in ensuring our ‘St Aidan’s Offer’ – the extensive extra-curricular programme at the school – provides these opportunities is equally impressive.

"To be crowned national champions is a huge achievement for everyone involved - students, staff, and parents.”