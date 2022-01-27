Harrogate school's young artists win district-wide competition launched by new gallery HUG

Ashville College’s Head of Art Simon Brook, Rose Ritson, Alice Ritson, HUG owner Kevin George, Eleanor Corns, and HUG Community Events Organiser, Darcey Joia.

Recently-opened Harrogate Upstairs Gallery (HUG) – which works to raise awareness for autism through creative work – invited school pupils in the Harrogate district to create artwork based on three different themes – conflict, reflection, and nature and the natural world.

The gallery, located on Cambridge Road in Harrogate, staged the competition to raise awareness of it and its ambitions, and with a first prize of £200, second of £100, and third of £50, it attracted plenty of interest.

For Ashville Art Scholars Alice Ritson, Eleanor Corns and Rose Ritson, it was a first, second, and third.

For their winning designs Alice chose Conflict, Eleanor picked Reflection, and for Rose it was Nature and the Natural World.

Artist Kevin George, HUG owner, said: “One of our aims is to become a community art gallery, one where local artists can display their works, and one that in particular inspires those with autism.

“To help raise awareness about HUG, we launched a schools’ competition which attracted dozens of entries from a host of different schools.

"I was really impressed with the standard of the work, and so too were the other judges.

“My congratulations go to Alice, Eleanor and Rose and Ashville College’s Art department.

"I wish the three of them every success with their art studies, as I do all of those pupils who entered this, our first competition.”

Simon Brook, Ashville College’s Head of Art, said: “I’m absolutely delighted for Alice, Eleanor and Rose.

"Winning first, second and third is a credit to these three who are all Ashville Art Scholars.

“I’d like to thank Kevin and HUG for organising this art competition and giving our art pupils the chance to shine.”

HUG, located on Cambridge Road, provides an insight into the daily lives and perceptions of those on the autistic spectrum.

It champions their work, not only to showcase their incredible talent, but also in the hope of building awareness and understanding for their unique perspective on life.

Ten per cent of all its sales go to the National Autistic Society.

For more information about Ashville College, please visit www.ashville.co.uk