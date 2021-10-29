Harrogate school's students' brilliant effort for Harrogate charity in Halloween run-up

Mathew Hall from Saint Michael’s Hospice charity shop in Harrogate with three Year 7 pupils from Ashville College’s Textiles club.

Members of the Year 7 Textiles club at Ashville College used their new-found skills to dress the window of Saint Michael’s charity shop located on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate - all done in a suitable theme.

The designs included a velvet skirt and scarves being transformed into a witch and a spider and bats being made from dresses and cloths.

The back drops, both of which were donated and are reusable - and are for sale from All Hallow’s Day, Monday, November 1 - have been embellished with sequin moons made from cushions.

Thanks to Ashville’s Head of Physics, Conor Davies, volunteering at the Cold Bath Road shop most Saturdays, this is the second time the school has been invited by Saint Michael’s to help dress this shop window.

However, shortly after pupils had made bunnies from discarded cloth for its 2020 Easter window creation, Covid forced the closure of the retail sector, and sadly they were never displayed.

Ashville College art technician Sarah Mortimer said: “The volunteers from the shop sorted out some suitable clothes and props that had been donated, and we set about creating the widow display.

“All in all, we have created a display made from unwanted items, reused and recycled to decorate and celebrate Halloween this year, and hopefully for future years.”

Tina Hedges, Deputy Chief Executive of Saint Michael’s Hospice said: “We absolutely love what the Ashville pupils have done and are very impressed with their creativity.

"We are so grateful for their support of our Cold Bath Road shop and Saint Michael’s, which are at the centre of our community.

“We’re sure the fantastic window display will be a great incentive for people to visit our shop.

"Every purchase or donation helps us raise vital funds to care for local people living with terminal illness and bereavement.”

