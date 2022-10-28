Harrogate schools recognised for their outstanding commitment to pupil welfare over trauma issues

Harrogate schools recognised for their outstanding commitment to pupil welfare - Pupils Ava Randall, Francesca Kirkman, Samuel-John Kirkman.

Both Birstwith CE Primary School and Admiral Long CE Primary School, formerly Bishop Thornton Church of England Primary School were awarded the prestigious recognition of being Attachment Aware Schools, staff can successfully respond to the needs of vulnerable learners to ensure their time in school is happy, safe and secure.

"We have worked incredibly hard following the pandemic to support our children and recognise that for some, this is imperative to their mental health and wellbeing," said Miss Victoria Kirkman, who is executive headteacher at both schools and is a recognised Mental Health First Aider.

"By understanding about early developmental trauma; how attachment difficulties begin and how they can present in children and young people and the meaning behind some of the behaviours, we can then effectively support our most vulnerable learners."

The aim of the North Yorkshire Attachment Aware programme is to support schools to develop policy and practice that is relationship-based and creates environments in which all children can flourish.

"Emotion Coaching is helping our children to understand the different emotions they experience and why they occur in order that they remain emotionally stable, are more resilient, achieve higher, and are happier in their lives," added Miss Kirkman, who is also the interim executive leader of Ripley Endowed, Beckwithshaw, Kettlesing and Woodfield Schools.