Harrogate school's pupils hailed as ‘excellent ambassadors’ for supporting mental health charity Wellspring

A Harrogate school has shown its support for the work of a respected mental health charity which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Pupils from Ashville College performed at St Andrew’s Church in Starbeck to mark 20 years since the foundation of Christian charity Wellspring.

Singers from the school joined the assembly band to perform for the charity which provides affordable psychological support for people in crisis of all ages and backgrounds.

Founded in 2003 and supported by the Bishop of Leeds, the Rt Rev Nick Baines, Wellspring volunteers were treated to music by the independent Harrogate school which encourages all its pupils to participate in outreach work across the community.

Pupils from Ashville College performed at St Andrew’s Church in Starbeck to mark 20 years since the foundation of Christian charity Wellspring. (Picture contributed)

Ashville College’s Deputy Head (Co-Curricular and Outreach), Anna Wilby, said: “As part of the community, we at Ashville always welcome the opportunity to share our talents and enhance the lives of others where we can.

“Our musicians have been excellent ambassadors for the school at both events, and we know that their performances also have the potential to have a lasting impact on the wellbeing of members of the audience.”

Pupils at Ashville College gave up part of the Sunday to sing and play at the celebratory service, even though many had a busy week preparing and performing at Harrogate’s Royal Hall in the annual inter-house competition.

Another group from the school also walked to the Adelphi Care Home on Harrogate’s Cold Bath Road to sing and play for residents, as well as to chat and reminisce over a cup of tea.

Supporting wellbeing in the community - Pupils from Harrogate's Ashville College outside Adelphi Care Home on Harrogate’s Cold Bath Road where they sang and played for residents. (Picture contributed)

Singing for health is increasingly popular for a range of long-term health challenges.

This often includes people for whom medical treatment options are limited, for example dementia, chronic respiratory illness, Parkinson’s, and those suffering from mental illness.

Anna Wilby said: “The school is lucky to have so many talented musicians and it is really rewarding for them to perform outside school and use their skills to boost people’s health and wellbeing.