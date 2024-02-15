Harrogate school's pledge to parents 'not to be complacent' despite winning great reports from two different inspections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate’s Ashville College saw not one but two visits in the autumn term – one from the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) and the other from the New England Association of Schools and Colleges Commission on International Education (NEASC).

In total more than 200 parents, pupils and staff were interviewed or shadowed during September and October last year, helping inspectors to gain a comprehensive insight into the school community.

In the detailed reports published recently, there was praise for the holistic approach by the independent Harrogate school not just for the pupils’ education, but also their development and well-being outside the classroom.

Head of Ashville College, Mrs Rhiannon Wilkinson, said the two reports should be seen as a tribute to the hard work and commitment of the leadership team, teachers, pupils, college staff – and parents.

“The fact the reports highlight Ashville’s equal focus on life both inside and outside the classroom suggests the college really has taken some significant steps towards giving our pupils a solid foundation, not just for their next steps in education but their subsequent lives as adults,” she said.

“But we shouldn’t be complacent or believe that these reports are the end of our school’s journey.

"Learning is a constant and that applies to us as staff and not just our pupils.

"We will continue to seek ways to enrich the Ashville experience.”

Both reports focused on the positive impact of personal development activities, the school’s wellbeing initiatives, the respect pupils show for diversity, the fact they are allowed both a voice and opportunity to pursue their interests, and that they are known as individuals and take pride in being ‘Ashvillians’.

The Harrogate school was also congratulated for its resilience, epitomised by an upturn in public examination results and, against the background of the challenges for schools in the last few years.