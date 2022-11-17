Harrogate school's new 3G pitch for community is praised by Harrogate Town captain

The new 3G pitch was completed in summer 2022 and launched by St Aidan’s Church of England High School at a fun-packed event called Family Fest.

Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham was one of the star guests and commented on how fantastic the facility is.

“It looks really impressive and allows the kids to play all year round,” Josh said.

Until now it has only been available to students who attend the school as part of PE and extra-curricular football.

Now the pitch is open for use by the wider community which will benefit many more people and provide top-class facilities for football clubs and beyond.

This will enable many more training sessions and matches to go ahead whatever the weather.

St Aidan’s Chair of Governors Jo Wicks said: “We are delighted to finally be able to share this long awaited and much-needed facility with the local community.

"Our pupils and PE staff are already enjoying their new dry and safe pitch, and we look forward to welcoming local clubs to St Aidan’s.

"A big thanks to everyone for their hard work and resilience.”

If you are interested in booking the St. Aidan’s 3G pitch, please email: [email protected]