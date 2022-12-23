Harrogate School’s community event for Christmas season hailed a success

School Christmas Fair success - Ashville Prep School Head Asa Firth, Ashville College Head Rhiannon Wilkinson, and Ashville Prep School Head Amanda Gifford.

The Harrogate school was transformed into a winter wonderland as Christmas decorations decked the halls, whilst the classrooms and Outdoor Learning Emperor Bell Tent, which was transformed into a magical Santa’s grotto, featured decorations handmade by pupils.

The New Friends of Ashville (NFoA), a group of parent volunteers, also helped with the decorating of the grotto, as well as providing refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils in Years 3 to 6 devised ideas for their own stalls as part of an enterprise project.

They had to consider their production costs, and how much they would need to charge to make a profit, before being able to run their stalls themselves on the night.

The pupil-run stalls included those selling crafts including tree decorations, spring bulb planting kits, homemade slime, and personalised bracelets, and ‘make-your-own’ stations where children could make reindeer food and Christmas cards and decorate gingerbread.

There were also games including ‘shoot the elf’, a Santa penalty shoot-out, hook-a-duck and festive crazy golf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The range of pupil-run stalls complemented the selection of external craft makers.

Asa Firth, Ashville Prep School Head, said: “The Christmas Fair was a huge success, and it put everyone in a very festive mood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The decorations around the school combined with the recordings of the Junior and Piccolo choirs which were playing around the school, gave the event a marvellous atmosphere.

“The fair was also an opportunity for pupils to learn about finance in a fun way, as they ran their stalls, considering how to price their product, market it, and sell it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A particular highlight was when I competed against College Head Mrs Wilkinson in a gingerbread decorating competition!

"Santa’s grotto was incredibly busy all night with each receiving a book from Father Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank all those who made the Christmas Fair the great school community event it was.