Harrogate schoolboy captures rare solar eclipse in stunning photograph

A Harrogate schoolboy has got in touch with the Harrogate Advertiser with his stunning photograph of one of the world's great natural phenomena.

By Graham Chalmers
26 minutes ago - 1 min read
The only solar eclipse of the year viewed so far in British skies, was captured by Harrogate 13-year-old Jake Shipsmith.

Last night's partial eclipse; the only solar eclipse of the year viewed so far in British skies, was captured by 13-year-old Jake Shipsmith.

A keen photographer, Jake caught this memorably colourful image of the moment the Moon partially passed between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow.

The youngster emailed his picture to the Advertiser, saying: "I thought you might like to see this photograph I took of the partial eclipse this morning."

This spectacular visual display began at 10:08 BST in London with the greatest percentage eclipse visible being 28% above Lerwick in Scotland in the Shetland Isles.

This rare natural phenomenon was first spotted in Iceland at 09:58 BST.The Royal Astronomical Society issued a warning to the public never look directly at the sun.

