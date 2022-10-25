Harrogate schoolboy captures rare solar eclipse in stunning photograph
A Harrogate schoolboy has got in touch with the Harrogate Advertiser with his stunning photograph of one of the world's great natural phenomena.
Last night's partial eclipse; the only solar eclipse of the year viewed so far in British skies, was captured by 13-year-old Jake Shipsmith.
A keen photographer, Jake caught this memorably colourful image of the moment the Moon partially passed between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow.
The youngster emailed his picture to the Advertiser, saying: "I thought you might like to see this photograph I took of the partial eclipse this morning."
This spectacular visual display began at 10:08 BST in London with the greatest percentage eclipse visible being 28% above Lerwick in Scotland in the Shetland Isles.
Most Popular
This rare natural phenomenon was first spotted in Iceland at 09:58 BST.The Royal Astronomical Society issued a warning to the public never look directly at the sun.