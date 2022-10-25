Harrogate schoolboy captures rare solar eclipse in stunning photograph

The only solar eclipse of the year viewed so far in British skies, was captured by Harrogate 13-year-old Jake Shipsmith.

Last night's partial eclipse; the only solar eclipse of the year viewed so far in British skies, was captured by 13-year-old Jake Shipsmith.

A keen photographer, Jake caught this memorably colourful image of the moment the Moon partially passed between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow.

The youngster emailed his picture to the Advertiser, saying: "I thought you might like to see this photograph I took of the partial eclipse this morning."

This spectacular visual display began at 10:08 BST in London with the greatest percentage eclipse visible being 28% above Lerwick in Scotland in the Shetland Isles.