Harrogate school to host TV health expert on the dangers of vaping for mental health, addiction, school grades and sport

Dr Aric Sigman, who has written and presented scientific documentaries for BBC 1 and Radio 4 as well as acted as an “agony uncle” on children’s TV, will offer a first-hand insight into the under-recognised and serious effects of the growing problem of vaping on mental health, addiction, school grades and sports performance.

His visit is part of Ashville College’s inaugural Awareness@Ashville seminar of the new academic year – an initiative designed to keep parents informed about topics pertinent for children and adolescents growing up in the 21st century world.

Entitled “Vaping: What You Need To Know Now”, the presentation by Dr Sigman, a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on a Fit and Healthy Childhood, will be addressed to Senior School and Sixth Form pupils on Tuesday October 24.

Head of Ashville College, Rhiannon Wilkinson, said: “Dr Sigman is at the national forefront of personal, health, social and economic (PHSE) education and we are thrilled to attract an expert of his calibre to launch our 2023/24 series of seminars for parents, pupils and colleagues.

“He shares our passion for protecting the mental and physical health of children and young people, and his presentations are renowned for being both evidence-based and entertaining.

“Across the Ashville family, we recognise the importance of a strong partnership between home and school.

"Awareness@Ashville initiative is proving a great success in adding a new dimension to this work

Dr Sigman is highly-qualified and widely-published, having authored pieces for the British Medical Journal, The Biologist and tes magazine.

A member of a wide range of organisations concerned with childhood and teenage health and wellbeing, he also has special interests in online safety, screen time, relationships and body image.

The new interactive seminar for parents and pupils will also see an adapted version available for parents afterwards.