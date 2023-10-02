News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate school seizes 'fantastic opportunity' to enthuse youngsters with embracing the world of languages

A Harrogate school which “wants to make every child and their families feel welcome and loved” is celebrating the success of its Languages Week.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 17:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 17:23 BST
To mark the European Day of Languages, Oatlands Infant School invited families and staff members to film themselves reading a story in another language as a way of celebrating the many languages represented within the school community.

Throughout the week, the children have been treated to stories in Spanish, Catalan, French, German, Afrikaans, Polish, Bulgarian, Italian, Irish and Turkish.

Head Teacher, Chris Harrison, who joined the school this September, said, “It is critical that children feel seen and heard throughout their learning journey.

Oatlands Infant School in Harrogate invited families and staff members to film themselves reading a story in another language as part of European Day of Languages. (Picture contributed)
Oatlands Infant School in Harrogate invited families and staff members to film themselves reading a story in another language as part of European Day of Languages. (Picture contributed)
"We serve an increasingly diverse school community and we want every child and their families to feel welcome and loved at school.”

Languages Lead, Ann Hunt said: “Although the National Curriculum doesn’t require languages to be taught until KS2, at Oatlands Infant School we believe we have a fantastic opportunity to begin to enthuse our children about learning foreign languages. 

“In Reception, we take a multi-lingual approach, linking in with the topic; in Year 1, the children learn Spanish and in Year 2, French. 

"Our main aim is to foster curiosity and an awareness of the wider world. 

"We want to inspire our children to approach languages with confidence and enthusiasm as they continue their education.

"They have loved hearing some of their favourite stories read in other languages.

"We’re so grateful to all the families and staff members who contributed a video.”

