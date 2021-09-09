Harrogate school reveals inspirational new Head from 'girls Eton'

New Head at Ashville College - Rhiannon Wilkinson, a former Headmistress of Wycombe Abbey - the girls’ equivalent of Eton.

Rhiannon Wilkinson, a former Headmistress of Wycombe Abbey - the girls’ equivalent of Eton – has become Ashville College's 11th and first female Head.

During her career, Oxford graduate Mrs Wilkinson has taught in – and held senior positions in – schools in the UK, Hong Kong and Brunei, and most recently was the founding Head of Whittle School Shenzhen which opened simultaneously alongside its sister school Whittle School Washington DC. Between 2009 and 2013 she was the Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College.

As pupils returned this week, Mrs Wilkinson reaffirmed Ashville’s status as a family school committed to offering a holistic education.

She said: “It is vitally important that pupils do as well as they can academically. Examination results open the door to the garden of opportunity.

“How far you proceed in that garden depends on a wide range of characteristics, such as teamwork, a capacity to lead, creativity, commitment, and the need for lifelong learning, which Ashville has a justified reputation in developing.

“The last couple of years have been a difficult time and have impressed upon us the importance of ensuring that our pupils appreciate the need to develop skills for our fast-changing and increasingly demanding world.

"The citizens of the future will need to be adaptable, flexible in outlook, and, above all, resilient. Ashville is dedicated to bringing out the best in each and every one of our pupils.”

Founded in 1877, Ashville College is a leading independent day and boarding school for boys and girls aged 2-18 years.