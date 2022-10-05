Charity award - Willow Tree Primary School in Harrogate.

Willow Tree Primary School PTFA - or Parent Teacher Friends Association - is one of four North Yorkshire charities to share in the latest tranche of grants given away by the Benefact Group.

The school, which is located at Wetherby Road in Harrogate, has been awarded £1,000 alongside Scarborough Social Action Centre, Band of Rescuers North Yorkshire in York and Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme Limited in York.

The awards, launched by Benefact Group, have seen thousands of people across the UK nominate a cause close to their hearts to be in with a chance of winning a share of £1million.

In total, more than 202,000 people around the UK took part in the Movement for Good awards, with more than 3,900 charitable causes up and down the country receiving votes.

The 250 winning charities were picked at random from those nominated, following 250 previous winners selected in June.Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group, an independent, specialist financial services group that exists to give all its available profits to charity.

It is the fourth-largest corporate donor to charity in the UK, according to the UK Guide to Company Giving 2021/22.

A further 120 £1,000 grants will be given away in December and £500,000 will also be given in larger grants later this year.