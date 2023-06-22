Harrogate school opens its new performing arts centre after major refurbishment

In a ceremony steeped in history, staff, pupils, parents and alumni were joined by the Earl and Countess of Swinton for the official opening of Harrogate Ladies’ College’s performing arts centre.

Alumni were asked to choose a new name for the theatre after they donated money for the refurbishment project, along with current parents of the school.

The name they chose - Swinton Theatre – reflects the close links between the independent school and the Earl and Countess of Swinton which go as far back as the late 1930s.

Opening of theatre - Sylvia Brett, Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College; Countess of Swinton; and the Earl of Swinton with performing arts pupils and staff.

Harrogate Ladies College paid tribute to the the generosity of the Swinton Estate in providing a temporary home for the school during World War Two when the school’s buildings in Harrogate were requisitioned by the Ministry of Air Production.

The school spent more than six years at Swinton Castle between 1939 and 1946 having packed up and moved the entire school, together with 300 pupils, with just 10 days’ notice.

Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College, Sylvia Brett said: “It was so fitting that the current Earl and Countess of Swinton were able to come to school to officially open the Swinton Theatre named in honour of their predecessors.

“The generosity of the Swinton Estate in providing a home for the school during the war is echoed in the generosity of our alumni and current parents in funding the refurbishment of this beautiful space."

As well as full re-decoration, the refurbishment project also included the installation of new sound and lighting technology to enhance the teaching and performances of drama, music and dance that take place in the space.

Harrogate Ladies College has long established orchestral groups and choirs, including the Chapel Choir which is a previous runner up in the Songs of Praise School Choir of the Year competition and has performed in Durham, Barcelona, Prague and Venice cathedrals.

The school has also recently formed the Harrogate Ladies’ College Dance Company to provide additional opportunities for pupils in this field of the performing arts.