Harrogate school offers new activity camp for half term with fantastic sports facilities

Beginning next Monday, February 13, Harrogate’s Ashville College has formed a new partnership with leading school holiday activity camps provider, Sporting Influence.

Founded more than a decade ago by David Moss, the camp will run to Friday, February 17 and will offer a series of fun, sporting activities for Year 1 to Year 9 pupils, led by a team of highly experienced coaches – many of them school PE teachers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Rakusen-Guy, Ashville College’s Events and Lettings Manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Sporting Influence has chosen Ashville as its new home.

Harrogate's Sporting Influence founder David Moss, Ashville College’s Events and Lettings Manager Anna Rakusen-Guy, and Camp Leader & PE Teacher Dan McTernan, together with members of the Sporting Influence team behind.

"This will see it utilising our indoor and outdoor sports facilities every school holiday.

“Sporting Influence has a fantastic reputation and is very popular with parents who want their children to engage in fun, energetic activities in the school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We see this as the start of a long partnership."

During school holidays, the organisation will be based within Ashville Sports Centre, having wide-ranging use of its sports halls, swimming pool, and outdoor sports facilities, including tennis and netball courts and the all-weather hockey pitch.

Initially launched in 2013 at Richard Taylor School with an average of 25 children per session, three years later, and to accommodate a rising demand for places, Sporting Influence moved to Harrogate Ladies’ College.

However, with daily numbers now as high as 110, it found the need to look for a new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its sights set on growing the camps even further, it has moved to Ashville College to help it realise its ambitions.

Sporting Influence founder David Moss said: “Ashville offers everything that we need to grow our holiday activity camps.

“The school is also bigger than our previous homes.

"As a result, more children will be able to benefit from our sessions."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following on from the February half-term, Sporting Influence will be back there for the Easter holidays, May half term holiday, and the summer holiday, commencing on Monday, July 10 right up to Friday, August 25.

More information: