Harrogate school named as finalist in Girls’ School of the Year competition

It is the only school in the North to be nominated in the Independent Girls’ School of the Year category at the prestigious Independent School of the Year Awards 2022.

Principal Mrs Sylvia Brett said the school was delighted to have been shortlisted for the third year running.

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we have been shortlisted and that we have been recognised as the top girls’ school in the North.

“It’s recognition of the incredible community we have in school and a national acknowledgement of our ethos, values, talented staff and our academic results.

“It’s wonderful to be flying the flag for the North and I know all of the staff are thrilled that we have been shortlisted for the third time in a row.”