Harrogate school launches video blog as it embraces the benefits of outdoor lessons for students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The venture by Ashville College is designed to underpin the importance of learning outside the traditional classroom environment.

The new ‘vlog’ - which will be posted every fortnight - is being supported by Outdoor Learning Lead Paul Oldham who arrived at the independent in 2022 with a brief to make lessons taught in the school’s dedicated outdoor learning area an integral part of the curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"So much is said about today’s children being the ones to change the world, but it’s not that easy,” said Mr Oldham.

Teacher Paul Oldham at Ashville College - The Harrogate independent school is a firm believer in the importance of outdoors learning outside the traditional classroom environment. (Picture contributed)

"But there’s so much research proving the benefits of learning outside, no matter your age.”

“It will take meaningful educational experiences to help children understand what’s happening in their world and help them make informed choices about how they want to live their lives.”

Head of Ashville College, Rhiannon Wilkinson, said: "Paul’s work integrating the fantastic outdoor learning facility into our teaching enhances what we can offer as a school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some pupils shine in the classroom but a significant number may come into their own in an outdoor setting, which can open up other opportunities or more hands-on methods of learning.

Since he arrived at Ashville College, Mr Oldham has worked as a department head, deputy head teacher and as an inspector for the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) – experiences which he feels have given him insight into best practice and how outdoor learning can be woven into everyday teaching.

He said: “The techniques used in outdoor learning open up how we think.

"I’m keen to show children that, when something isn’t working the way it should, not to see it as ‘wrong’, but as an opportunity to solve problems.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harrogate school’s drive to integrate outdoor teaching also coincides with a steady recovery from the restrictions imposed during the Covid pandemic, which underlined the importance of the outside world on mental health and wellbeing.