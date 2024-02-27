Harrogate school launches video blog as it embraces the benefits of outdoor lessons for students
and live on Freeview channel 276
The venture by Ashville College is designed to underpin the importance of learning outside the traditional classroom environment.
The new ‘vlog’ - which will be posted every fortnight - is being supported by Outdoor Learning Lead Paul Oldham who arrived at the independent in 2022 with a brief to make lessons taught in the school’s dedicated outdoor learning area an integral part of the curriculum.
"So much is said about today’s children being the ones to change the world, but it’s not that easy,” said Mr Oldham.
"But there’s so much research proving the benefits of learning outside, no matter your age.”
“It will take meaningful educational experiences to help children understand what’s happening in their world and help them make informed choices about how they want to live their lives.”
Head of Ashville College, Rhiannon Wilkinson, said: "Paul’s work integrating the fantastic outdoor learning facility into our teaching enhances what we can offer as a school.
“Some pupils shine in the classroom but a significant number may come into their own in an outdoor setting, which can open up other opportunities or more hands-on methods of learning.
Since he arrived at Ashville College, Mr Oldham has worked as a department head, deputy head teacher and as an inspector for the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) – experiences which he feels have given him insight into best practice and how outdoor learning can be woven into everyday teaching.
He said: “The techniques used in outdoor learning open up how we think.
"I’m keen to show children that, when something isn’t working the way it should, not to see it as ‘wrong’, but as an opportunity to solve problems.”
The Harrogate school’s drive to integrate outdoor teaching also coincides with a steady recovery from the restrictions imposed during the Covid pandemic, which underlined the importance of the outside world on mental health and wellbeing.
Pupils are being encouraged to participate in a range of co-curricular activities designed to enhance life skills.