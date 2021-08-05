Harrogate school launches new facility where very young can play, learn and thrive

Youngsters at Harrogate's Ashville College.

Under new, highly-experienced leadership, Ashville College's Acorns Pre-Prep will be home to Little Acorns for two to three-year-olds, Acorns for three to four-year-olds, and Reception Class for four to five-year-olds.

As part of the changes, Ashville is launching its first ever provision for two-year-olds; children can now join the moment they turn two, and can enjoy a well-resourced, interesting and nurturing environment specially created for their young needs.

Ashville Acorns Pre-Prep offers high-quality education that follows the Early Years Foundation Stage, with dedicated rooms and play areas for each age group, free flow to the facility’s extensive outdoor spaces, and opportunities to explore the College’s 64-acre campus.

Throughout the Pre-Prep, children will have opportunities to play and learn around their individual interests, as well as through adult-directed activities.

Quality teaching and learning will give children the knowledge and skills they need to progress through their school life.

Specialist teachers will deliver fun Music, Spanish and PE sessions.

There will be a strong focus on parent partnership, where parents are welcomed and valued as their child’s first and most enduring educators.

Parents will receive regular feedback and daily opportunities to talk to staff about their child’s progress and experiences.

Prospective families can tour the facilities, meet the team, and ask questions at the Open Morning, which will be held on 1 September, from 10am to 12pm.

Mrs Charlotte Cryer, Head of Ashville Acorns Pre-Prep, said: “We’d highly recommend signing up for this event and seeing first-hand what we can offer you and your child.

“We are so excited about our new-look facility and of course, to be able to cater to two-year-old Ashvillians for the very first time. The changes we have made present a fantastic opportunity to extend and enhance the care and education already offered at Ashville.

“We are confident we have created a safe, secure, happy environment where children can pass from your caring arms to ours.”

To sign up to the Open Morning, which takes place on September 1, please click here.