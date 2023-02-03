Harrogate school launches free parent and baby group to help those struggling with the cost of living crisis

First Steps, a new initiative launched by Belmont Grosvenor School in Birstwith, is a new free monthly parent and baby group for children from birth to 36 months and their parents/carers.

Meeting on the last Friday of each month, parents and babies attending First Steps will be offered a different free activity which will be relaxed and fun, but also aimed at encouraging a child’s development in their early years.

The first session, on February 24 , will be Music and Dance, hosted by Belmont Grosvenor’s Music Co-ordinator Mrs Jo Sadler.

Aimed at babies from birth to 18 months, the session will include lots of songs, stories and dance, as well as the chance to have fun with musical instruments.

On March 31, there will be an Easter Egg scavenger hunt across Belmont Grosvenor’s 20-acres of grounds planned for older children, from 12-months to three years, with the opportunity of an Easter treat at the end.

Miss Joanne Henderson, Nursery Manager at Belmont Grosvenor School, said First Steps would offer a warm and friendly environment for parents and their children to meet up and socialise as well as enjoy some stimulating experiences – with no cost involved.

“At this time, when the entire country is struggling with the cost of living crisis, First Steps parent and baby group at Belmont Grosvenor School is something that is free and will hopefully benefit local families.

"The activities we have planned for our monthly meetings are experiences our children here at Belmont Grosvenor School enjoy and we wanted to share them with our local community.”

Hazel Roman from Harrogate Baby Massage will be running a free First Steps class for parents and babies on Friday, April 28.

All sessions are free and will run from 9.30 till 11am but spaces will need to be booked in advance.

Tea, coffee and snacks will be provided, free of charge, as well as everything needed to take part.