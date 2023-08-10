Harrogate school is to add an an 'extra dimension' by strengthening its teaching team in eco-friendly move

Ashville College has unveiled a trio of new developments amid growing demand for for early years education.

Ashville Acorns Pre-Prep has added an extra form to its Reception class, recruited new staff, and is stepping up its focus on environmental education as it prepares to welcome young pupils for the new term in September.

For the first time in five years, and in response to increased demand, there will now be two separate Reception classes for children aged 4 to 5.

Harrogate's Ashville College has strengthened its Reception team by recruiting Vicki van Zeller, who has more than 14 years’ experience in early years. (Picture Ashville College)

It has strengthened its Reception team by recruiting Vicki van Zeller, who has more than 14 years’ experience in early years and Key Stage 1 teaching and joins from Highfield Prep School.

Passionate about the environment, Vicki will play a key role in championing the school’s ambitions to become even more eco-friendly.

She said: “It’s important to show children, from an early age, that their efforts to look after the natural world, even if they feel like little steps, can make a big difference.

“I love the outdoor learning provision here – the Reception year group has planters and bird feeders right outside their classrooms.

"Ultimately, I would like to work towards Ashville achieving an Eco-Schools’ Green Flag Award in recognition of the children’s contributions.”