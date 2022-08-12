Harrogate school honoured by visit by head of UK's Covid Vaccine Delivery

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students - and teachers - at Harrogate Ladies’ College annual Speech Day and Prize Giving were thrilled by the fascinating talk by expert guest of honour Dr Emily Lawson DBE.

Head of the Delivery Unit at 10 Downing Street, Dame Emil previously worked at NHS England and Improvement where she was National Director for the NHS Covid-19 vaccine deployment programme.

She led the operational delivery of the vaccine across the NHS in England from its inception and returned to the role to lead the booster programme.

Sylvia Brett, Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College; Natalie Bone, Joint Head Girl at Harrogate Ladies’ College; Dr Emily Lawson DBE, Head of the Delivery Unit at 10 Downing Street; Evie Collard, Joint Head Girl at Harrogate Ladies’ College; James Savile, Head of Highfield Prep School.

Dame Emily told the audience that her role was to ensure the vaccine rolled out in line with the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice and in a way that ensured fair and equitable access, maximising uptake across all communities.

Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College and recipient of a Northern Power Women Award, Mrs Sylvia Brett, said: “We were delighted that Emily was able to join us, on what is a very special day for our pupils, their families and our staff.

“Emily is a leading figure in promoting gender diversity and women in the workplace.

"Her message underpins our aim to inspire the next generation our women to follow their dreams in whatever field they lay and not to be restricted in their choices by their gender.

“Our Speech Day and Prize Giving event is about celebrating excellence and potential but it’s not about being perfect.

"Emily’s message to us about self-belief and hard work was a wonderful note on which to end the school year as we prepare to build forward together.”

The theme of this year’s Harrogate Ladies’ College Speech Day was ‘Building Forward Together’ which reflects the school decisive response to the outbreak two years ago and its determination to lead the way in girls education moving forward.